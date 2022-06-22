Can world number 1,204 win Wimbledon?

Ranked a lowly 1,204 in the world and without a competitive singles match in 12 months, Serena Williams will sweep into Wimbledon targeting what would be her greatest triumph.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club will also be chasing down a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The odds have rarely been so stacked against the great American who can become the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon.

With her 41st birthday just three months away, Williams hasn't played a singles tie on tour since limping out of Wimbledon in tears in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2021.

"I hope I don't become the last player to have beaten her at Wimbledon," Sasnovich told AFP at the French Open last month.

"She is a great champion and I want to see her back."

Sasnovich may not be at the All England Club due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, but at least she has got her wish for the return of Williams.

The American star has been frustratingly marooned on 23 Slams since winning a seventh Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant.

She was runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019 as Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 majors remained out of touch.