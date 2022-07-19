BCB to finally introduce regional cricket bodies

BCB to finally introduce regional cricket bodies

BCB was trying for a long time to establish regional cricket bodies, but the initiative remained stuck as there was no provision in BCB’s constitution to form regional cricket associations.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to introduce regional cricket bodies,  BCB president Nazmul Hasan said after the annual general meeting of the board on Tuesday in Dhaka.

BCB was trying for a long time to establish regional cricket bodies, but the initiative remained stuck as there was no provision in BCB's constitution to form regional cricket associations.

"We are all set to form regional cricket bodies," Nazmul told the reporter after the meeting. "We hope we can finalize the guidelines soon."

Nazmul also said that the board needed to amend the constitution of the board to add a provision so that they can introduce the initiative to establish cricket's regional association.

"Currently, every cricket-related activity is controlled from Dhaka. But once we have the regional cricket bodies, every region will be able to decide what they need to do for the development of regional cricket," Nazmul added.

After the latest development, every division of Bangladesh will get a regional cricket body except  Mymensingh which will still be a part of the Dhaka division. But Mymensing may have a separate team under their name in the National Cricket League competition, a BCB official confirmed.

But a guideline or a framework to form the regional cricket bodies is yet to be finalized.

The BCB president said it will take some time for the board to finalize a guideline. He, however, couldn't confirm how much time it would take.

