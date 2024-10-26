Shanto to step down from captaincy after South Africa series: Report

Sports

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 02:26 pm

Related News

Shanto to step down from captaincy after South Africa series: Report

Mehidy Hasan Miraz could be the Test and ODI captain while Tawhid Hridoy could be the T20I captain.

TBS Report
26 October, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2024, 02:26 pm
Shanto to step down from captaincy after South Africa series: Report

Bangladesh's all-format captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, is expected to step down from his leadership role following the conclusion of the ongoing home Test series against South Africa.

Appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the captain across all formats in February 2024, Najmul was initially set to lead the team through the upcoming Champions Trophy next year. However, he has informed the board of his intention to relinquish the captaincy and is awaiting approval from BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who is currently abroad and expected to return soon.

Bangladesh are currently playing against South Africa in a two-match Test series, and according to a report from Cricbuzz, Shanto will step down as Bangladesh's captain after the second Test.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A top BCB official confirmed the news to Cricbuzz, saying, "Yes, he informed us that he is not ready to lead the side after the South Africa series." Najmul himself commented, "Let's see what happens regarding leading Bangladesh, as I am still waiting to hear from the president (BCB)."

Efforts are being made by a senior BCB director to persuade Najmul to reconsider his decision, although it appears unlikely that he will change his mind. Initially, Najmul had planned to step down from the T20 captaincy following the 2024 T20 World Cup but later decided to resign from the captaincy across all formats.

Najmul's tenure has faced criticism due to a series of poor results. Should he ultimately decline to continue as captain after the ongoing Test series against South Africa, the BCB is considering appointing Mehidy Hasan as captain for Tests and ODIs, with Towhid Hridoy likely to lead the T20 side.

Under Najmul's leadership, Bangladesh played nine Tests, winning three and losing six, including a historic series win over Pakistan. In ODIs, he captained nine matches, with three wins and six losses. In T20Is, he led the team in 24 games, securing ten victories.

Top News / Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

18h | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

19h | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

Iran VS Israel: What are their attack and defence capabilities?

28m | Videos
Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

Where was Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu during the attack on Iran?

48m | Videos
Israel is attacking Iran

Israel is attacking Iran

58m | Videos
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is out of jail

1h | Videos