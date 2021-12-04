BCB Chief waiting for World Cup report to decide on Domingo's future

Head coach Russell Domingo's comfort zone has also been shaken due to Bangladesh's poor performance in the T20 World Cup. Whether he will be the coach or not has been discussed for some time. However, no explanation has been received from the BCB in this regard. Finally, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon said that BCB had extended the contract with Domingo before the World Cup.

For the time being, that agreement is still in force. However, this does not guarantee Domingo's job. The BCB is awaiting a report on the World Cup failure from a two-member review committee. No decision will be made on Domingo until the report is received. Nazmul Hasan said the fate of Domingo would be decided after receiving the report in January next year.

The BCB hired Russell Domingo as head coach on a two-year contract in August 2019, following the dismissal of Steve Rhodes over the failure of the ODI World Cup. The BCB almost made the decision to dismiss Domingo due to the poor performance of the team. But the BCB were happy with the series wins against Australia and New Zealand at home and signed him for two more years before the World Cup.

However, Domingo's role was called into question after a disappointing World Cup performance. A review committee was formed. But no allegations were made against Domingo, the BCB president said. Nazmul Hasan told the media on Saturday, "Just before the start of the World Cup, Russell Domingo wrote to us that he had received a very good offer. He wanted to leave. He wanted to know if we would extend him or not."

"If I didn't extend it, he wouldn't be at risk. Since we are in a middle of a pandemic, then he would talk in that place. We did a lot of searching then. Later I saw that I would not get any coach during this period. Secondly, I was hesitant whether to bring a new coach before the World Cup. Most of the coaches I was watching were booked until the next World Cup."

Due to this the contract with Domingo was extended. However, despite the extension of the contract, a final decision could be made in January, the BCB president said. "We gave him extension. It's a part. If you ask me what I think about him at the moment, I would say it is still the same feeling. We are waiting for the World Cup report."

Nazmul Hasan said he had not received any unofficial complaint from the inquiry committee about the coaches. He said, 'Informally I have tried to get some information from Jalal (Jalal Yunus) brother. But the reality is that nothing like that was found. This did not surprise me. I knew it would be like that. If there is a problem, it will not come out so easily. If we form a committee with you and you call the players. And if the players say there is no problem with the coach, then what will you do? Do you have anything to do? '

The BCB president said that the role of Domingo was questioned because of his performance in the World Cup. But nobody questioned anything about the series before the World Cup. The team was performing well. The words came after the World Cup performance.