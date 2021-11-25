Bayern's Choupo-Moting, Kimmich are Covid positive

Sports

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:29 pm

Related News

Bayern's Choupo-Moting, Kimmich are Covid positive

The pair have already been quarantined along with Serge Gnabry, Michael Cuisance, and Jamal Musiala for days after having come into contact with an infected person last week.

Reuters
25 November, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 03:29 pm
Bayern&#039;s Choupo-Moting, Kimmich are Covid positive

Already-quarantined Bayern Munich players Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for Covid-19, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday, as the German champions struggle with rising cases and a reduced squad.

The pair have already been quarantined along with Serge Gnabry, Michael Cuisance, and Jamal Musiala for days after having come into contact with an infected person last week.

"Choupo-Moting has tested positive for the coronavirus," Bayern said. "The Bayern attacker is currently isolating at home and is feeling fine despite the circumstances."

The club said Kimmich, who is the most high-profile unvaccinated Bayern player, had also tested positive later in the day.

The Bavarians are top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund, following their shock 2-1 loss on Friday to Augsburg. They have also qualified for the Champions League knockout stage.

The Bavarians were already without Niklas Suele, who has just recovered from the virus while fellow defender Josip Stanisic is in isolation after testing positive last week.

On Tuesday Bayern had only four outfield players on the bench during their 2-1 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Ukraine.

Bayern are also dealing with mounting criticism for having unvaccinated players, with Germany international Kimmich saying he refuses a shot over what concerns he has about long-term effects.

The vaccination status of Choupo-Moting is unclear with major German media, including Bild newspaper, reporting he is still unvaccinated.

Club bosses informed unvaccinated players last week that they would be docking their pay for their periods of coronavirus quarantine, in line with local laws.

Football

Joshua Kimmich / Bayern Munich

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?