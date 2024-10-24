Clinical Barcelona outclass Bayern with Raphinha hat-trick

Sports

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 03:05 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:08 am

Related News

Clinical Barcelona outclass Bayern with Raphinha hat-trick

Bayern started the second half hoping for a comeback, but their hopes were dashed when Raphinha completed his hat-trick

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 03:05 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 03:08 am
Clinical Barcelona outclass Bayern with Raphinha hat-trick

In an enthralling Champions League clash, Hansi Flick's in-form FC Barcelona dismantled Bayern Munich 4-1, capitalising on defensive errors and showcasing ruthless finishing. Brazilian forward Raphinha stole the spotlight with a stunning hat-trick.

Bayern, managed by Vincent Kompany, endured a nightmare start when Raphinha opened the scoring just one minute into the match. Exploiting Bayern's high defensive line, the Brazilian calmly rounded Manuel Neuer before slotting the ball into the net.

Despite the early setback, Bayern appeared unfazed and believed they had equalised in the 10th minute when Harry Kane found the back of the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside. However, Kane wasn't denied for long. In the 18th minute, the England international levelled the match after a brilliant combination play involving Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At this stage, Bayern were dictating the tempo and pushing to take the lead. But just as they seemed in control, Barcelona struck again. Former Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored in the 36th minute after Fermin Lopez set him up, though Bayern protested that Lopez had pushed Kim Minjae in the build-up. The referee saw no reason to overturn the decision, allowing Barcelona to reclaim the advantage.

As half-time approached, Raphinha compounded Bayern's misery, cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable shot to make it 3-1 in the 45th minute.

Bayern started the second half hoping for a comeback, but their hopes were dashed when Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 56th minute. Lamine Yamal delivered a high ball behind Bayern's defence, and the Brazilian made no mistake in beating Neuer once again.

Kompany reacted with a quadruple substitution, bringing on Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, and Leon Goretzka for Michael Olise, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, and Joao Palhinha. However, Bayern never rediscovered the fluidity they had shown earlier in the match, and Barcelona comfortably held on to their 4-1 lead.

The victory ended Barcelona's six-game losing streak against Bayern and provides a significant boost ahead of their El Clasico showdown with Real Madrid. Bayern, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from this humbling defeat when they face Bochum on Sunday.

Cricket

Raphinha / FC Barcelona / Bayern Munich / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

19h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

19h | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

2d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Dana: Navy’s jetty at Inani collapses after collision with barge

Cyclone Dana: Navy’s jetty at Inani collapses after collision with barge

8m | Videos
BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

BCL rejects ban decision, demands resignation of government

1h | Videos
Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

Can the musk be worn due to giving money to voters?

2h | Videos
Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast in Bangladesh's Coastal Areas Due to Cyclone 'Dana'

3h | Videos