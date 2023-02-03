Bale impresses on PGA tour debut

Sports

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:16 pm

Related News

Bale impresses on PGA tour debut

Bale, who announced his retirement from soccer in January, made his golf debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. The event runs from Feb. 2-5 and sees a number of celebrity players compete alongside some of the world's top golfers.

Reuters
03 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2023, 09:16 pm
Bale impresses on PGA tour debut

Former Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale impressed on his PGA Tour debut on Thursday as he made a swift switch from his glittering soccer career into following his passion for golf.

Bale, who announced his retirement from soccer in January, made his golf debut at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. The event runs from Feb. 2-5 and sees a number of celebrity players compete alongside some of the world's top golfers.

The 33-year-old Bale and professional partner Joseph Bramlett closed with a seven-under-par 65 to end tied 18th on the amateur leaderboard at the Spyglass Hill course.

American Hank Lebioda shot an eight-under-par 63 to lead the pro leaderboard while Britain's Harry Hall (64) is tied-second.

A highlight of Bale's first round was a recovery shot off a path to save par on the second hole, the BBC reported.

"It was a great shot," former Wales captain Bale said. "I tried to play it into the bank and hope for the best, as all amateur golfers would.

"It was nice to see it roll up nice and close. I finished it off nicely as well. I can't really say much more."

Bale, who became a global ambassador for the Royal and Ancient (R&A) in 2022, joined actor Bill Murray, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rapper Mackelmore among the 156 amateurs taking part in the competition.

Others

Gareth Bale / PGA Tour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBS

What makes India's billionaires' support special for Adani

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rejaul Hafiz Rahi

A jackal farewell

11h | Earth
The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

The trio spearheading the revival of book cover designs

12h | Panorama
Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

1d | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

1d | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

1d | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane