Avik Anwar secures P3 in Indian Touring Car Championship

Sports

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:01 pm

Related News

Avik Anwar secures P3 in Indian Touring Car Championship

"VW Polo championship is always difficult. India has some of the best racing drivers in the world. The local talent is insane so to be ahead in this championship is next level," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 12:45 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:01 pm
Avik Anwar secures P3 in Indian Touring Car Championship

Avik Anwar secured P2 on the final day of the VW Polo Cup in India which eventually saw him clinch P3 overall in the competition. The race is taking place at Madras Motor Race Track in India and 15 racers are competing in the championship. 

He lost second place by only one point, but Avik was satisfied with his overall result in the championship.

P3 is the highest anyone from Bangladesh has achieved in an Indian Championship so far. 

Avik said the championship was really difficult as always.

"VW Polo championship is always difficult. India has some of the best racing drivers in the world. The local talent is insane so to be ahead in this championship is next level," Avik told The Business Standard (TBS).

He has been dealing with injuries since 2021 but now it's really bugging him, he said. 

"Injuries have been lingering since 2021 but nonstop racing has triggered it. My knees have pain so after a certain point my legs become sore and my shoulder has a ligament injury. I can't work out either because  of these injuries and gaining weight becoming more unfit," he added.

Avik remains the only Bangladeshi to have participated and secured podium in this competition. 

Others

Avik Anwar / VW Polo Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

Pakistan plunges into economic mess

2h | TBS World
Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

Shahrukh's 'Pathaan' has been making records ever since its release

2h | TBS Entertainment
How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

How will Bangladesh pay for massive upcoming power projects this year?

2h | TBS Insight
Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund