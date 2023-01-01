Arsenal have 'desire' to be champions: Arteta

Sports

AFP
01 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Arsenal have 'desire' to be champions: Arteta

Arteta's side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory.

AFP
01 January, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 02:05 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 4-2 win at Brighton proved the Premier League leaders have the "desire" required to lift the title for the first time since 2004.

Arteta's side will go into the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course to cement their unexpected status as serious title contenders.

Kaoru Mitoma reduced Brighton's deficit before Martinelli raced half the length of the pitch to finish off Odegaard's sublime pass.

Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the closing stages, but Arsenal survived a nervous finish to make it nine league wins from 10 games.

"It's a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, especially attacking the spaces with the way they play. We were ruthless, clinical," Arteta said.

"We had some great moments, and also moments when we have to dig in and suffer. You expect that against Brighton."

After squandering a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League with a late collapse in the Premier League last term, Arsenal found themselves written off as also-rans ahead of this season.

But Gunners boss Arteta has worked impressively to revitalise his team, sparking dreams among their fans of winning a first English title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles".

Arsenal's haul of 43 points from 16 games is among the five best starts to an English top-flight season, with the other four teams all going on to claim the title.

"You can't expect to not concede anything with the way they play. It's a big test for us, but we win two in a row after the break and now on to the next one," Arteta said.

"I think we have enough desire. We know the other results, but we know our success will be from what we do.

"This is what we want to continue, to improve as a team and play better, to dominate all the areas like today. We had to suffer but we show we could manage the game."

 

Football

Arsenal / Mikel Arteta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

6h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

6h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

6h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

17h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

21h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

20h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh