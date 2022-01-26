'All is well' - Mane risk-free after being taken to hospital following a head injury

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 03:28 pm

Sadio Mane says "all is well" after he was taken to hospital following a nasty clash of heads during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations victory over Cape Verde.

Mane's brilliant strike broke the deadlock as Aliou Cisse's side overcame stubborn opponents 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, Senegal forward Mane was substituted soon afterwards, appearing to still be feeling the effects of an earlier collision with Vozinha.

As he chased a bouncing ball on the edge of the penalty area, Mane collided with the Cape Verde goalkeeper, who was dismissed following the intervention of VAR.

A photograph – posted on the official Africa Cup of Nations Twitter account – revealed that Vozinha visited the Liverpool forward in hospital after the game.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Mane told his 9.1million followers: "All is well. Thank you all for the messages."

He will now hope to be fit for the quarter-finals, where Senegal will play either Mali or Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly said after the game, quoted by Senegalese sport website wiwsport.com: "Sadio Mane has to do some tests. We've had him on the telephone, and he says he's OK. He wasn't wanting to come off, but no risks should be taken. He's an important player for us."

Reports later on Tuesday evening said Mane had been released from hospital.

