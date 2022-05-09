Eminent lyricist, journalist KG Mostafa passes away

Obituary

TBS Report 
09 May, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 09:13 am

The 85-year-old – lyricist of numerous legendary and evergreen songs from the golden era of Bengali cinema – breathed his last at around 8pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prominent lyricist and journalist KG Mostafa passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital on Sunday night. 

The 85-year-old – lyricist of numerous legendary and evergreen songs from the golden era of Bengali cinema – breathed his last at around 8pm, confirmed a PID handout. 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of KG Mostafa.

Mostafa's namaz-e-janaza will be held on Monday at the club's premises after Zuhr prayers. 

He will be laid to eternal rest in the capital's Azimpur Graveyard later, family sources said.

He is survived by two sons.

Born on 1 July, 1937, in Begumganj of Noakhali district, KG Mostafa completed his under and post-graduation from Dhaka University's Bangla department. 

He then began his career as a lyricist and journalist.

In 1976, he joined in the post of assistant editor at the Department of Films and Publications. 

In 1996, he retired as a senior editor. He also worked as an assistant director in many films.

KG Mostafa is known for writing many popular songs, including "Tomare Legeche Eto Je Bhalo, Chaand Bujhi Ta Jaane" from the movie "Rajdhanir Buke" (1960) starring Rahman-Shabnam.

This iconic track was composed by Pakistani-Bangladeshi playback singer and film music composer Robin Ghosh and sung by famous Indian singer Talat Mahmood.

Another of his popular songs is "Aayna Te Oi Mukh Dekhbe Jokhon," composed by Robin Ghosh and sung by eminent Bangladeshi playback singer Mahmudun Nabi. 

This song was used in the movie "Nacher Putul" (1971) starring the popular on-screen duo Razzak and Shabnam. 

"Ogo Lajuk Lata," "Shohorbashi Shono" are some of the other popular songs penned by KG Mostafa.

He was also the editor of "Shachitra Bangladesh" magazine. 
 

