Lyricist Omar Faruk dies in Narsingdi road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 08:06 pm

Accomplished lyricist Omar Faruk Bishal was killed and another one injured when a covered van hit a motorbike on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district on Monday.

The accident occurred around 10am at Marjal area when a covered van hit the motorbike while he was heading towards Dhaka from his village home in Narsingdi district, leaving Bishal dead on the spot and another injured, said sub-inspector Md Alamin of Bhairab Highway Police.

The injured Imam Hossain was taken to a local hospital from where he was taken to Dhaka for better treatment.

Bishal was a joint news editor of an online news portal gnews24.com.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhukundi School ground in Raipura upazila around 4:30pm.

Later, he was laid to eternal rest at his family graveyard.

