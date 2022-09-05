Gazi Mazharul Anwar, the man who penned the words of Bangladesh’s freedom songs

Obituary

Samarah Jannati Zamal
05 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:08 am

Gazi Mazharul Anwar, the man who penned the words of Bangladesh’s freedom songs

Iconic lyricist leaves behind a legacy of 20,000 songs, some of which are inseparable from Bangladesh’s history

Samarah Jannati Zamal
05 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:08 am
Gazi Mazharul Anwar. Sketch: TBS
Gazi Mazharul Anwar. Sketch: TBS

Gazi Mazharul Anwar never thought he would one day become an iconic lyricist, or be a part of the film industry for that matter. 

Anwar was in his third year as a medical student when he had the urge to write lyrics for films. His father was shocked. It took him quite some time to come around and accept Anwar's decision to pursue a career in the media. 

Anwar said his greatest compliment from his father came many, many years later when Anwar was awarded the prestigious Ekushey Padak. His father said to him, 'You've proved your worth, now I will die a very content man.' 

Anwar started his career as a lyricist in Radio Pakistan in 1964 and was officially acquainted with Dhallywood in 1965. He wrote songs for Zahir Raihan's film Kacher Deyal and Behula. Anwar was asked to write a total of seven songs which he finished in just two hours, leaving the director astonished. 

His song 'Eki Sonar Aloy', written in 1970 and performed by Sabina Yasmin for the film 'Jibon Theke Neya,' remains popular to this day. 

In a career spanning 60 years, Anwar composed more than 20,000 songs for radio, television, and cinema.  In a 2018 interview  he said he had done his best as an individual for the welfare of the industry and wanted to continue working for the industry as long as he lived.

During the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, Anwar penned many patriotic songs for Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra. Some of his songs were 'Ektara Tui Desher Kotha', 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy', 'Ekbar Jete Dena', 'Ek Nodi Rokto Periye', and 'Amay Jodi Prosno Koro Kolokakolir Desh'. 

'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' went on to become the theme song of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra and for Bangladesh Awami League. Talking about the song later Anwar said he started writing it considering what was happening at the time. It was a time of struggle. Farmers, workers, students – everyone was protesting for their rights. 'I felt the urge to move,' he said.  

Anwar is esteemed for his contributions to the music industry. He wrote iconic songs such as 'Shudhu Gaan Diye Porichoy' for the film 'Aponjon', 'Ganeri Khatay Sworolipi Likhe' – the first song sung by Runa Laila - 'Dukkho Korona', 'Monero Ronge Rangabo', 'Ei Prithir Pore', 'O Amar Rosiya Bondhure', 'Eki Sonar Aloy', 'Osru Diye Lekha', and many more.

He had worked with every music director in Dhallywood but Anwar's talents were not confined within the realm of music. He had directed 19 films throughout his career. He directed 'Swadhin', 'Shasti', 'Chor', 'Amma', 'Poradhin', 'Pashaner Prem', to name a few. Anwar has also produced 23 films which included Samadhan, Anar Koli, Poradhin, Ragi,
Pashaner Prem, and others. 

Anwar's towering presence in the music industry earned him numerous awards throughout his career. He was a recipient of the Ekushey Padak for his contribution to lyric poetry; Independence Award, President's Gold medal for his contribution in the Liberation War - by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman himself - and a five-time recipient of the National Film Award for Best Lyricist, among many other accolades.

Anwar had been ill for the past few days and he breathed his last breath on Sunday (4 September). The exact cause behind the artist's passing remains ascertained.

"He was brought to the hospital at around 6:30 this morning. The doctors said that his pulse was not available. After some time, the doctor declared him dead," his daughter-in-law, Shahana Mirza, informed the media. 

Anwar's absence will leave the entertainment industry in Bangladesh changed forever. But can we truly say this is the end? For he will continue to live on through his music and films, touching the lives of millions, and continue to inspire future generations.  

