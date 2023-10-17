Who will be the Bangladeshi Sharks?

Aired in 40 countries over the last 14 years, in 'Shark Tank', budding entrepreneurs present their fresh and unique ideas to the investors – 'Sharks,' as they are called on the show – to assess their ideas. If they like an idea, they instantly buy a stake in the idea and draw up a contract.

Participants have to convince the five 'Sharks' to assess their ideas through a prototype or a product already in the market, a service; or they can partake in the show in order to acquire financial assistance for their existing businesses.

So far, Sharks have invested over $600 million and assisted multiple businesses to achieve their goals.

With the show now all set to begin in Bangladesh, fans and enthusiasts are already wondering who those five judges will be for the Bangladesh version?

They will after all have to be people not just with experience in business, but will also require a willingness to to invest in other businesses. Besides, a personal knack in showmanship would come in handy. Not every successful business person is comfortable in front of the camera.

Unfortunately for these eagerly awaiting fans, BongoBD, the entertainment platform responsible for bringing the show here, are not yet ready to reveal the names. But they confirmed the judges have been finalised - five successful and established business leaders in the country - and the names will be revealed soon.

Throughout the world, whoever has become a 'Shark' in this reality show has been at some point in their lives a very successful entrepreneur themselves.

At present, the show is in the first stages of pre-production and the shooting will commence at the end of November this year.

It's planned to be broadcast on both the 'BongoBD' platform and Deepto TV, starting from March next year. ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak recently attended a programme marking the start of the operations of 'Shark Tank' in Bangladesh.

"Bangladeshis are very entrepreneurial in nature and our country is also very resourceful. I really do think that this show has the potential to improve the livelihoods of many. Not only that, it will also be an entertainment platform for a lot of us," said a proud and excited Ahad Mohammad Bhai, Co-Founder and CEO of BongoBD.

"This show will encourage new entrepreneurs to come forward with their new business ideas and Deepto would love to be a part of that," said Md Mozammel Hossain, Deepto TV's Head Of Marketing.

"Shark Tank is a highly consumed show in the US and we wish to maintain its brand image here in Bangladesh as well. Deepto TV ran a similar business reality show earlier called 'Robi r-venture' which was well received. Till we can air Shark Tank Bangladesh, we aim to run Shark Tank USA dubbed in Bangla, starting from November," he added.

Director Gazi Shuvro is well-versed in the concept of the show and is hopeful of a good final product.

"I have an idea of what it is about and will carry out its shooting. I've also talked everything out with the show's organisers. We'll know very shortly the structure of the show on the screen," Shuvro said.

SBK Tech Ventures will partner up with BongoBD to make this reality show a success. Robi is the show's title sponsor, while it is powered by Startup Bangladesh.

To apply for participation in Shark Tank Bangladesh, visit the link www.sharktank.bongobd.com.

.