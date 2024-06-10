Special cricket-themed episode of Shark Tank Bangladesh features innovative sports businesses

Shark Tank Bangladesh aired a special Cricket-themed episode on Friday, showcasing four unique and innovative sports-related businesses.

This episode featured a distinguished guest on the panel of sharks for the first time: Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, reads a press release.

In this 7th episode, four entrepreneurs presented their pitches:

Miazi LED Stumps:

Recognizing the importance of stumps in cricket, entrepreneurs Ahsan Habib and Sajjad Hossain Nahid presented a business for locally produced LED stumps, which are typically imported at a high cost. They requested 10 lacs BDT for 5% equity. The idea impressed the sharks, leading to a deal with Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Shark Sami Ahmed for 10 lacs BDT in exchange for 7% equity.

Brainsports Game:

University student Ahbab Zaman introduced 'Brainsports', a unique business designed to teach through play. He sought an investment of 10 lacs BDT in exchange for 10% equity. After several negotiations, Shark Sami Ahmed closed the deal, offering 10 lacs BDT, six months of workspace, mentorship support, and additional working capital support if needed, in exchange for 10% equity and a royalty agreement until the 10 lacs BDT is repaid.

Pavilion 360 Limited:

Entrepreneurs Mostakim Hossain and Priyam Majumdar pitched a platform offering live scores and various sports news. They sought 1 crore BDT for 5% equity. However, due to valuation disagreements, they did not secure a deal.

Khelbei Bangladesh:

The final entrepreneur, Kazi Sabir, introduced 'Khelbei Bangladesh', an online platform for learning sports correctly. He requested 50 lacs BDT for 5% equity. Similar to the previous pitch, he did not secure a deal due to differing opinions with the sharks.

The panel of sharks for this episode included Sami Ahmed, Nazim Farhan Chowdhury, Samanja Khan, Fatin Haque, Golam Murshed, Fahim Mashroor, Kazi Mahboob Hasan, Samuel Brazfield, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Each provided valuable feedback and guidance to the entrepreneurs with their unique perspectives and expertise.