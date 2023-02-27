Virtual Museum Bangladesh to launch new VR content Somapura Mahavihara Tuesday

Virtual Museum Bangladesh is going to launch its newest VR content 'Somapura Mahavihara' on Tuesday (28 February), at Main Auditorium Hall of Liberation War Museum, on the occasion of its first anniversary of launching the beta version.

The gate will open at 5:00 PM, and the event will begin at 6:00 PM. The Experience Zone of the Somapura Mahavihara virtual tour will be open to visitors from 10:00 AM.

Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury Bir Bikram – PhD, Adviser to the Prime Minister Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs – will be present on the occasion as the Chief Guest. S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, Bangladesh Police; Mofidul Haque, Trustee, Liberation War Museum; Sara Zaker, Trustee, Liberation War Museum; and Professor Dr. Seema Hoque, Department of Archeology, Jahangirnagar University; will be present as special guests.