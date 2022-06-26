Varun-Kiara starrer JugJugg Jeeyo shines at the box office

JugJugg Jeeyo box office saw a huge improvement on Saturday with collections showing a growth of about 40 percent. The film collected ₹12.55 crore (TK 14.80 crore) on day two

JugJugg Jeeyo. Photo: Collected
JugJugg Jeeyo. Photo: Collected

JugJugg Jeeyo had a decent opening in theatres on Friday but the huge growth registered by the film on Saturday looks impressive. The film that stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor collected ₹12.55 crore on Saturday.

The film had recorded on opening of ₹9.28 crore. It stands at a total of ₹21.83 crore. 

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is about complex relations and also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film has several dance numbers including The Punjaabban Song, Duppata, and Rangsari.

Sharing the day two collections of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2... #Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru... Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 37 cr [+/-] weekend total... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: ₹ 21.83 cr. India biz."

A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: "The Saturday growth is among the highest from the films released post the pandemic if not highest taking out The Kashmir Files."

Another report on the portal stated that the film is performing well overseas. It stated: "Jugjugg Jeeyo has done well overseas as it heads for a potential $2-2.5 million weekend depending on the trajectory over the next two days. This opening day numbers are very similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if we take out Gulf which was released a day earlier."

The film got positive reviews and is the second film by filmmaker Raj Mehta featuring Kiara Advani. It recorded the fifth highest opening among Bollywood films this year.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "In JugJugg Jeeyo, everyone you see on screen, wears designer clothes. There's blingy jackets, suits and lehengas. Unapologetic Punjabi humour triggers some genuine laughs. There's a song and dance number for every occasion every 10 minutes. And all this with good-looking people in every frame."

The film marks Neetu Kapoor's comeback to films after several years. This is her first film after the death of husband Rishi Kapoor. The actor has been praised for her performance.

