Trailer for ‘Adam’ starring Oishee and Yash out now, film releasing this Eid

Splash

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 01:52 pm

The trailer of the film "Adam" directed by Abu Tauhid Heon was released on 2 April 2023. Jannatul Ferdous Oishee and Yash Rohan are in leading roles with the film expected to be released this Eid. 

Actress Oishee plays the character of Chameli who gets in trouble in her village for the expected birth of her child out of wedlock. 

Her pregnancy becomes the talk of the town and the religious leaders of the village condemn her case. 

On the other hand, Yash's character Adam is portrayed as a romantic companion to Chameli in the film. However, Chameli's situation makes their love affair troublesome. 

Pran Roy, Milon Bhattacharyya, Rangan Riddo, Monira Akter Mithu, Sumona Shoma and many others are among the cast of the film.

Adam Flim

