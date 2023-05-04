Timothée Chalamet leads star-studded cast in the epic sci-fi sequel, ‘Dune: Part 2’

04 May, 2023, 10:05 am
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in &quot;Dune: Part 2.&quot; Photo: Collected
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in "Dune: Part 2." Photo: Collected

Warner Bros. Studios and Legendary have finally released the official trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi epic sequel, "Dune: Part 2."

The film is a follow-up to the 2021's big screen adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel "Dune," (which is also the basic inspiration for George Lucas' Star Wars saga) which was directed by Denis Villeneuve and received 10 Academy Award nominations.

In the first 'Dune' saga, we followed the journey of Paul Atreides played by Timothée Chalamet as he ventured to Arrakis, the universe's most dangerous planet, along with his father Duke Leto Atreides (Played by Oscar Isaac), to secure his family's future.

"Dune: Part 2," trailer reveals that Paul teams up with Marvel star Zendaya who donned the role of blue-eyed Chani and the Fremen to seek revenge on those who destroyed his family. However, he also has to balance his love life with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.

The Part 2 trailer showcases Paul riding a massive sandworm in the deserts of Arrakis, accompanied by Chani and the Fremen cheering him on. We also get a first look at several new appearances, including Austin Butler as Feyd Rautha Harkonnen (the nephew of Stellan Skarsgard's Baron Harkonnen), and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, the daughter of Christopher Walken's Emperor Shaddam IV.

The trailer also teases an upcoming war, with Paul leading a massive Fremen army with his indigo-blue eyes, caused by consuming the spice drug (almost the same mystical spice drug from Star Wars).

