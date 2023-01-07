Tom Hanks defends son Truman Hanks amid nepotism allegations

Tom Hanks has spoken up about the issue of nepotism in Hollywood. The actor has been promoting his latest film, 'A Man Called Otto', which has been adapted from the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film 'A Man Called Ove', written and directed by Hannes Holm.

In the Hollywood film, Tom's youngest son Truman Hanks plays a younger version of his character Otto. He defended his children joining Hollywood and said it was 'a family business'.

Hanks explained, "Look this is a family business. This is what we've been doing forever. It's what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year."

Addressing the criticism against nepotism, he added, "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That's the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience."

Recently, several Hollywood actors including Kate Hudson and Jamie Lee Curtis have spoken about nepotism after the latest issue of New York Magazine features several children of stars including Maya Hawke and Dakota Johnson and named them 'nepo babies'.