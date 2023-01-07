Tom Hanks defends son Truman Hanks amid nepotism allegations

Splash

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 11:00 am

Related News

Tom Hanks defends son Truman Hanks amid nepotism allegations

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Tom Hanks defends son Truman Hanks amid nepotism allegations

Tom Hanks has spoken up about the issue of nepotism in Hollywood. The actor has been promoting his latest film, 'A Man Called Otto', which has been adapted from the Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film 'A Man Called Ove', written and directed by Hannes Holm. 

In the Hollywood film, Tom's youngest son Truman Hanks plays a younger version of his character Otto. He defended his children joining Hollywood and said it was 'a family business'.

Hanks explained, "Look this is a family business. This is what we've been doing forever. It's what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year."

Addressing the criticism against nepotism, he added, "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That's the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience."

Recently, several Hollywood actors including Kate Hudson and Jamie Lee Curtis have spoken about nepotism after the latest issue of New York Magazine features several children of stars including Maya Hawke and Dakota Johnson and named them 'nepo babies'. 

Tom Hanks / Truman Hanks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

46m | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

3h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

5h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals