Tom Hanks, Austin Butler-starrer Elvis to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:17 pm

Related News

Tom Hanks, Austin Butler-starrer Elvis to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Tom Hanks and Austin Butler's Elvis will have its premiere at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival

Hindustan Times
06 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 04:17 pm
Photo: Warner Bros/ People
Photo: Warner Bros/ People

Elvis will be at Cannes Film Festival this May. Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann's movie will premiere at the 75th edition of the Festival on the picturesque Riviera that runs from 17 to 28 May. 

Along with Luhrmann, Austin Butler (whom we saw in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), the celebrated Tom Hanks (Sully, Toy Story 4, News of the World) and Olivia DeJonge (Stray Dolls, Josie and Jack, The Visit) will attend the film premiere. It is not yet clear where Elvis would be slotted.

Butler will essay the iconic Elvis Presley. Dubbed as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis died in 1977. His energetic songs and sexually charged dancing style were the rage among the young and the old. In fact, it is commonly believed that Indian actor Shammi Kapoor copied Presley's style as well.

While Hanks portrays Presley's music manager, Colonel Tom Parker, DeJonge will be Priscilla Presley.

The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker. The Festival highlighted: "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis' life, Priscilla Presley."

Elvis, produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group, will open in North America on June 24 and in the rest of the world on June 22.

Luhrmann made history at the Cannes Festival by being the only director to show two feature films at the opening with Moulin Rouge! in 2001, which ran in Competition, and The Great Gatsby in 2013. In 1992, he became a sensation at the 45th edition of the Festival with his debut feature, Strictly Ballroom, screened in the A Certain Regard section.

While Australian actor Nicole Kidman, made huge waves as Satine in Moulin Rouge, a hauntingly lovely musical, Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby proved to be the darling of the Cannes crowds.

Tom Hanks / Austin Butler / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

6h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

7h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

Cash free grocery shop 'Amazon Go'

1h | Videos
Secret of success in career

Secret of success in career

1h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

20h | Videos
After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?