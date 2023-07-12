Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in prequel's first trailer

Splash

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in prequel's first trailer

Reuters
12 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 11:12 am
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in prequel&#039;s first trailer

Timothee Chalamet follows in the footsteps of Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp to play Willy Wonka in a new prequel film that looks at how Roald Dahl's fictional character came to love chocolate.

The first trailer for "Wonka" was released on Tuesday, showing the 27-year-old "Dune" and "Call Me by Your Name" actor playing a younger version of the famed candy maker, discovering cocoa beans, befriending a young orphan girl and dreaming of having his own chocolate store.

The film, out in December, is set before the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", starring Wilder as Wonka in an adaptation of Dahl's beloved 1964 book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory".

"('Wonka') tells the wild and wonderful story of Willy Wonka... what chocolate means to him and why he's so driven to become this extraordinary chocolate maker," Director Paul King said at a press preview of the trailer, adding he wanted to stay "true" to Dahl's book when writing the script.

"(He) is a very interesting, beguiling character and it seemed really interesting to dive a little deeper into him and try and come up with something that perhaps Roald Dahl might have approved of if he'd ever tried to write a prequel."

Dahl's book told the story of impoverished Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's chocolate factory alongside other children - the greedy Augustus Gloop, gum-loving Violet Beauregarde, spoiled Veruca Salt and television addict Mike Teevee.

The new movie sees Wonka arriving in a fictional European city, which is home to master chocolatiers. Like Wilder, and Depp in the 2005 film "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", Chalamet is dressed in Wonka's top hat and long jacket.

"(Chalamet is) following in some extraordinarily big shoes with the people who've played the character before and I think he more than lives up to them," King said.

"He manages to bring that sort of mayhem and that mischievousness but with a deep emotional grounding."

The trailer also shows Chalamet's famous co-stars, including Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Wonka / Willy Wonka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

4h | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

4h | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

Euclid starts mission to study the ‘dark universe’

8m | TBS Science
Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

Most awaited 5 movies of 2023

1h | TBS Entertainment
Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

20h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency