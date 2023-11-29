Wonka: First reactions hail Timothée Chalamet as 'endlessly charming' lead

29 November, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 02:14 pm

Wonka: First reactions hail Timothée Chalamet as 'endlessly charming' lead

Wonka tells Willy Wonka's origin story, showing how he became the enigmatic chocolate factory owner played originally by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film

Wonka poster. Photo: collected
Wonka poster. Photo: collected

The first reactions to Timothée Chalamet's highly anticipated Wonka are here!

Wonka is a 'delicious' and 'heartfelt' musical with a 'pitch-perfect' lead act from Timothée, according to critics and journalists. 

Film Critic Perri Nemiroff of Collider wrote, "#Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there's a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn't stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very effective dose of sincerity from warming my heart."

Meanwhile, Indiewire's David Ehrlich kept it precise and said, "Wonka good. Paul King king."

Film critic Courtney Howard wrote, "Wonka is a winning confection, filled with perfect amounts of charm, whimsy & poignancy, powered by pure imagination & bright, nimble musical numbers. Timothée Chalamet is a charisma factory. His full committal is intoxicating. Hugh Grant in exceptional IDGAF mode."

Jake Hamilton, in his review, said, "If I'm being honest: I wasn't expecting much when I walked into #Wonka. But I fell in love with a charming, heartfelt and pretty spectacular musical that is a loving tribute to everything we love about the '71 original. Chalamet is unbelievably fun and charismatic as Wonka." A second user, who saw the film, added: "Ooh I guess we can talk about #Wonka now! It's DELICIOUS - Timmy's all in, total charm and glee and goofball music man razzmatazz magic, and Paul King delivers yet again. SUCH FUN."

"Never doubt Paul King. #Wonka is a quirky and colorful musical featuring more than a few moments that will have fans smiling from ear to ear. It lives in a world all its own, but there are plenty of heartfelt nods… A bit too silly at times but SO much fun and full of life," said film critic Austin Burke. Another said, "Paul King... you naughty little filmmaker. #Wonka is his take on 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' meets 'Cruel Intentions.' Timothée Chalamet goes for it, and then some. Delicious head to toe. Liked it more than 'Paddington 2' but not many will feel that way. Loved."

Wonka tells Willy Wonka's origin story, showing how he became the enigmatic chocolate factory owner played originally by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film. Here, Timothée Chalamet plays Willy in his younger years.

