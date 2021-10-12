Timothée Chalamet shares his first look as Willy Wonka

Timothee Chalamet has revealed the first look as Roald Dahl's much-loved character Willy Wonka in the upcoming film "Wonka" directed by Paul King.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared his new avatar as a much younger version of Roald Dahl's Wonka on his social media handle.

The actor was decked out in the character's trademark chocolate-brown top hat, burgundy velvet coat and a multi-coloured scarf, reports CNN

The British author's fictional candy man "Willy Wonka" first appeared in his 1994 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate factory and returned in its sequel "Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator."

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

The iconic character was first portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and then by Johnny Depp in the 2005 reboot "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in 2005 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Photo: Collected

Director Paul King's "Wonka" will be a prequel to the 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", which will follow the young Willy Wonka years before he opened the famous chocolate factory.

"Wonka" is set to release in March 2023.

The film will also feature Mr Bean famed actor Rowan Atkinson, Emmy-award winning actor Olivia Colman and veteran English actor Sally Hawkins among others.

Earlier, Netflix announced that it has joined hands with Roald Dahl Story Company.

Noted filmmaker Taika Waititi and academy award nominee Phill Johnson are currently gearing up to make a series for the streaming platform based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."