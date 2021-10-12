Timothée Chalamet shares his first look as Willy Wonka

Glitz

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 04:03 pm

Related News

Timothée Chalamet shares his first look as Willy Wonka

“Wonka” is set to release in March 2023.

TBS Report
12 October, 2021, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2021, 04:03 pm
Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Photo: Wonka News via BBC
Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Photo: Wonka News via BBC

Timothee Chalamet has revealed the first look as Roald Dahl's much-loved character Willy Wonka in the upcoming film "Wonka" directed by Paul King.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared his new avatar as a much younger version of Roald Dahl's Wonka on his social media handle.

The actor was decked out in the character's trademark chocolate-brown top hat, burgundy velvet coat and a multi-coloured scarf, reports CNN    

The British author's fictional candy man "Willy Wonka" first appeared in his 1994 children's novel Charlie and the Chocolate factory and returned in its sequel "Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator."

Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka in 1971 movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

The iconic character was first portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 movie "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" and then by Johnny Depp in the 2005 reboot "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in 2005 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Photo: Collected
Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka in 2005 film “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Photo: Collected

Director Paul King's "Wonka" will be a prequel to the 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory", which will follow the young Willy Wonka years before he opened the famous chocolate factory.

"Wonka" is set to release in March 2023.

The film will also feature Mr Bean famed actor Rowan Atkinson, Emmy-award winning actor Olivia Colman and veteran English actor Sally Hawkins among others.

Earlier, Netflix announced that it has joined hands with Roald Dahl Story Company.

Noted filmmaker Taika Waititi and academy award nominee Phill Johnson are currently gearing up to make a series for the streaming platform based on the world of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Timothee Chalamet / Wonka / Willy Wonka / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory / Film / Hollywood / Johnny Depp / Gene Wilder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

23h | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

23h | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

23h | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case