Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

Splash

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift to make her film directing debut

BSS/AFP
10 December, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 01:51 pm
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Pop megastar Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature-length film, US media reported Friday.

The singer-songwriter behind hits like "Shake It Off" has written a script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures, Variety and others reported.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller," Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said.

"It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Details about the feature, including its plot and casting, were not made available.

The American superstar last year wrote and directed the 15-minute-long short film "All Too Well," which served as the music video for the re-recorded and expanded version of her 2012 song, and has behind-the-scenes credits on several other of her music videos.

Swift is one of the most successful artists of the last few decades.

Demand for her upcoming "Eras" tour was so strong that Ticketmaster's systems crashed last month when tickets went on sale.

Multi-Grammy-winning Swift -- she has 11 -- is the only solo artist to win two best direction awards at the MTV Music Video Awards.

Her 10th studio album, "Midnights," was released to critical acclaim in October.

Taylor Swift / Film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

4h | Thoughts
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features
Tech-enabled equipment in sports

Tech-enabled equipment in sports

1d | Panorama
How tech enables modern athletes to train better

How tech enables modern athletes to train better

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

19h | TBS Durbin
why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

why Arthritis exercise is mandatory?

21h | TBS Health
What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1d | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1