Tahsan’s father passes away

Popular singer and actor Tahsan's father Sanaur Rahman Khan passed away at 8pm on 12 April.

Tahsan informed the media that his father fell sick last night (Wednesday) and they were preparing to take him to a nearby hospital in the capital, but he was already gone.

Sanaur Rahman has been struggling with health issues for a while. In February, his health condition deteriorated and he was hospitalised in the ICU of a hospital in Dhaka. He was sent back home after his health began to improve.