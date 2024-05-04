Tagore Society Dhaka to open its door

The Tagore Society Dhaka (TSD) is officially being unveiled on 6 May, coinciding with the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The inauguration will be marked by a press conference at the capital's Bishwa Shahitta Kendro in Bangla Motor.

TSD's mission is to propagate Tagore's philosophy through a variety of activities, including seminars, cultural festivals, and scholarly exchanges that span disciplines like music, literature, art, and science. The society also plans to engage in extensive collaborations with national and international bodies to further Tagore's influence on contemporary issues.

Initiatives include organising nationwide training, conducting research, and establishing cultural hubs to ensure the ongoing relevance of Tagore's teachings in today's global context.

