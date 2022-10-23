Sunerah backs out from ‘Joy Banglar Dhoni’

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:28 am

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Sunerah Binte Kamal has dropped out of K M Khurshid's Liberation War film 'Joy Banglar Dhoni'. The shooting was scheduled to begin in November of this year.

The cast was present at the film's press conference held in Gulshan. However, Sunerah did not attend the event. It later became clear that she would be backing out of the project entirely.

Sunerah has provided a detailed explanation for her fans on social media. Her post read:

"I would like to reiterate my intention to not proceed with this film titled 'Joy Banglar Dhoni' to be directed and scripted by K M Khurshid which is tentatively scheduled to go to principal photography on or around the first week of November, 2022."

She continued, "I have not even been given a copy of the agreement which I was rightfully entitled to and don't even know about the terms and conditions of our engagement. I have politely insisted several times to fix the script but to my utter dismay, the script still

remained similar and done with a poor screenplay that doesn't meet up to my expectations."

