Tisha: ‘I’ll take legal action’

Splash

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

Tisha: ‘I’ll take legal action’

TBS Report
01 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Tanjin Tisha. Photo: Collected
Tanjin Tisha. Photo: Collected

Tanjin Tisha, one of the three actors who was a part of the leaked videos from actor Sariful Razz's Facebook account, spoke up about the incident. She posted a long status on her Facebook account regarding this.

As the actress was in America in order to attend two events, she was unaware of the events in Bangladesh due to time differences and her hectic routine.

Tisha expressed her disappointment as to how a six-year-old private video of three friends hanging out together gathered so much attention. 

"It's a personal video and therefore, I feel I do not need to provide any explanation. However, I would ask all of you  to not judge me based on what you saw in the clips. Everyone has a private life. Keep my personal life separate and please judge me for who I am as an actor, for it is through my acting that I want to be remembered," she said.

Tisha claimed that sharing someone else's private clips without their consent is a serious crime and breaches their right to privacy.

"I'll file a lawsuit against the individual who posted my video on their ID. I don't want to say anything at this time because I will behave in accordance with the laws now in effect in our nation. I think our justice system will expose the genuine offender who sought to tarnish my reputation," her post read further. 

 

Tanjin Tisha / Sariful Razz / Sunerah Binte Kamal / Pori Moni / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2h | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

1d | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prices up, prices down

Prices up, prices down

16m | Videos
6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

6% inflation rate highly ambitious: Selim Raihan

21m | Videos
How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

How much Formula One has changed in 133 years!

1h | TBS SPORTS
Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria