Tisha: ‘I’ll take legal action’

Tanjin Tisha. Photo: Collected

Tanjin Tisha, one of the three actors who was a part of the leaked videos from actor Sariful Razz's Facebook account, spoke up about the incident. She posted a long status on her Facebook account regarding this.

As the actress was in America in order to attend two events, she was unaware of the events in Bangladesh due to time differences and her hectic routine.

Tisha expressed her disappointment as to how a six-year-old private video of three friends hanging out together gathered so much attention.

"It's a personal video and therefore, I feel I do not need to provide any explanation. However, I would ask all of you to not judge me based on what you saw in the clips. Everyone has a private life. Keep my personal life separate and please judge me for who I am as an actor, for it is through my acting that I want to be remembered," she said.

Tisha claimed that sharing someone else's private clips without their consent is a serious crime and breaches their right to privacy.

"I'll file a lawsuit against the individual who posted my video on their ID. I don't want to say anything at this time because I will behave in accordance with the laws now in effect in our nation. I think our justice system will expose the genuine offender who sought to tarnish my reputation," her post read further.