Nuhash Humayun directorial Moshari wins big at SXSW Jury Award

Nuhash Humayun directorial horror drama short about tiny yet deadly "blood-sucking creature", "Moshari" has won SSX Jury Award's Midnight Short title.

The winners of the 29th SXSW Film Festival Jury and special awards were announced on Tuesday (15 March), in Austin, Texas.

Penned and helmed by Nuhash Humayun, the short film premiered at SXSW on Sunday (13 March)

Nuhash Humayun announced the news on his social media handle.

He captioned the post "SXSW JURY AWARD - MIDNIGHT SHORTS goes to MOSHARI!! This is crazy."

The director also shared the official comment from the prestigious award ceremony.

"Moshari is a terrifying, spine-chilling horror tale centring two sisters that renders a fresh take on blood-sucking creatures set in a non-traditional post-apocalyptic world. The compelling performances, the haunting visuals and the layered storytelling highlight the director's command of the genre and make him someone to watch. Nuhash Humayun has the ability to take recognizable elements, flip them on their head and turn them into nightmares. Moshari has created an allegorical story that will resonate with the viewer on a deeper level."

Aptly titled "Moshari" which translates as "mosquito net", the short horror flick stars National Award Winning actor Sunerah Binte Kamal and Nuhash's niece Nairah Onora Saif as two sisters striving to survive amidst an apocalypse.

Moshari. Photo: Collected

During an interview with horror magazine, Fangoria, Nuhash shared his childhood memories serves as an inspiration for the film.

"My parents separated when I was a kid, and my mom was always so busy because she was at university, so it was sort of like my sisters who raised me. That sisterly relationship, I thought there was something interesting there—just exploring 'What happens when your sister becomes your mother because your parents are too busy or not there?'"

The stellar background music of the flick is curated by popular young musician Dameer Khan.

Set in Dhaka and involving mosquito net and mosquitos as the subject, the 22-minute long short can make one feel relatable and trigger the childhood memories of feeling trapped inside a "Moshari".