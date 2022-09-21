Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans wins Toronto festival top prize

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans wins Toronto festival top prize

Hindustan Times
21 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:31 am
Spielberg at Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Collected
Spielberg at Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Collected

US director Steven Spielberg on Sunday won the most coveted award at the 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), while an Indo-Canadian director and a counterpart from India won in categories promoting diversity in cinema.

Spielberg made his debut appearance at TIFF with the world premiere of his latest project The Fabelmans. It ended up capturing the People's Choice Award.

The filmmaker behind Jaws, Indiana Jones, ET and Schindler's List among many other celebrated productions brought his "most personal film yet," according to a description from TIFF.

"The Fabelmans finds the director reflecting on the experiences that made him the filmmaker we know and love, in a story based on his childhood in Arizona," programmer Jane Schoettle noted.

This particular award is considered a tastemaker in the industry for the next Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Indo-Canadian director Nisha Pahuja, won Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film with her documentary To Kill A Tiger. Born in New Delhi and raised in Toronto, Pahuja's film tracks the harrowing journey of a family in Jharkhand to bring to justice the culprits in a sexual assault on a teenaged girl. 

Steven Spielberg / Toronto International Film Festival / The Fabelmans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination