Why are old movies being played at Star Cineplex?

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 10:37 am

Why are old movies being played at Star Cineplex?

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 10:37 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At the beginning of the month, Star Cineplex surprised movie lovers by playing old Hollywood movies in theatres alongside new releases.

Starting on 3 May, iconic movies like 'The Dark Knight' and 'Interstellar' started screening at Star Cineplex 16 and 10 years after their release respectively.

According to Star Cineplex's marketing department, these two movies attracted a huge audience and have covered their investments and technical expenses within less than a month.

Regarding this, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, the manager of Star Cineplex's Media and Marketing Department said, "The audience has always been interested in movies by Christopher Nolan. Recently, after Oppenheimer received the Oscars, many viewers have requested us to bring these movies back to the theatres."

He continues, "Both movies currently being shown, which we brought back keeping the demand of viewers in mind, have been commercially successful. As long as there is demand from the audience, we will continue to run these movies." 

Star Cineplex has already published a list of more iconic titles on their Facebook page and will only show the movies that generate the most buzz. The next set of movies is yet to be announced

The published list includes 'The Godfather' from 1972, 'Titanic', 'Spider-Man', 'The Lord of the Rings', 'Inception', 'Avengers', 'The Matrix', and 'Man of Steel'. 

