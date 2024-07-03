'Despicable Me 4' premiering in Bangladesh simultaneously with international release

Despicable Me 4. Photo: Collected
Despicable Me 4. Photo: Collected

"Despicable Me 4" is hitting theatres in Bangladesh today, (3 July)  simultaneously with its international release. 

The film will be screened at the capital's Star Cineplex, as per their Facebook post. 

The beloved franchise began with the first film in 2010, followed by sequels in 2013 and 2017, each installment receiving worldwide acclaim.

Directed by Chris Renaud for Universal Pictures, the film features Steve Carell voicing the iconic Gru. Other notable voice actors include Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release, and excitement soared after the trailer dropped. In just two days, the trailer garnered over 1.5 million views on Universal Pictures' YouTube channel.

 

