Sreelekha Mitra's 'Kolkata Diaries' set to premiere 18 July on Bongo

Bangladesh's digital platform Bongo has announced the upcoming release of the new film "Kolkata Diaries," featuring popular actress Sreelekha Mitra.

Alongside Sreelekha, the film stars renowned actresses Darshana Banik, Shantilal Mukherjee, and Sifat Amin Shubho.

Directed by Rashed Raha, "Kolkata Diaries" is set to premiere exclusively on Bongo's OTT platform on July 18th, marking its first release without a prior theatrical debut.

The trailer for the film was recently released on Bongo's Facebook page.

The trailer reveals that Anamika is a successful female entrepreneur who has built an empire.

She befriends her employee Shormi and Shormi's friend PK, a Bangladeshi boy. Despite the friendship, PK has a hidden agenda. To uncover his motives, viewers will have to watch "Kolkata Diaries" on July 18th.

Director Rashed Raha describes the film as a unique tale of love, friendship, and betrayal. "Kolkata Diaries is a story about relationships," he says. "It highlights the trust, love, and tensions in small relationships. I hope the audience will enjoy the film."

Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, Bongo's chief content officer, shared his excitement about the film: "Kolkata Diaries is a new movie by director Rashed Raha. Previously, his web series 'Dome' was released on our platform. This new film is a collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India. We found the story captivating, so we decided to bring it exclusively to Bongo for the first time. We believe our audience will love it."

"Kolkata Diaries" marks the return of actress Sreelekha Mitra to Bangladeshi cinema after a long time and this film is the first Bangladeshi movie for actress Darshana Banik.

The film will be available for streaming on the Bongo app and website starting 18 July.