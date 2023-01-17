Sreelekha Mitra: Directing makes me feel powerful

Kaniz Supriya
17 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:54 pm

Sreelekha Mitra: Directing makes me feel powerful

Veteran actress Sreelekha has ventured into the world of directing with her debut short ‘Ebong Chhad’. The film is being shown at the 21st edition of Dhaka International Film Fest

Kaniz Supriya
17 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 05:54 pm
Sreelekha Mitra: Directing makes me feel powerful

It was 1998 when the movie 'Hotath Brishty', by Basu Chatterjee, was released. The film's songs are hummed by millennials in Bangladesh even to this day.

This was the movie that brought actress Sreelekha Mitra into the limelight. She played the role of Preety, the sensual boss of the protagonist Ferdous Ahmed. The movie was a major success at the box office and her performance was praised by audiences.

For over two decades the Indian actress has starred in numerous popular films. Sreelekha is best known for her roles in films such as Kantatar (2006), Aschorjo Prodip (2013), Swade Ahlade (2015), Choukath (2015) and Rainbow Jelly (2018).

This year, Sreelekha has ventured into the world of directing with her debut short 'Ebong Chhad', which is being shown at the 21st edition of Dhaka International Film Fest. Sreelekha's film was selected under the Women Filmmaker Section at the festival. Sreelekha also produced the film and starred in it.

"Directing makes me feel powerful. I am the captain of the crew, and I get to narrate the story through my own imagination," she said.

"A good story, coupled with good direction, are enough to produce a marvellous film, regardless of casting. Hence, I was not bothered with casting big stars. I rolled the dice, and the co-actors played along," she added.

Sreelekha's acting career was full of challenges and she often fell victim to nepotism. Through direction, and the power of storytelling, she can reveal those injustice to the masses.

The first screening of her film 'Ebong Chhad' was held at 5PM on 16 January at the Sufia Kamal Auditorium in the National Museum. The actress had a brief discussion about the short after its screening. The second screening will be held on 21 January at the same venue.

Sreelekha is up-to-date on Dhallywood's nitty gritty. Mosharraf Karim and Chanchal Chowdhury happen to be her favourite actors.

Unwilling to share details, Sreelekha also said that she has been getting interesting film offers from Bangladesh.

"I loved some of the scripts and I am absolutely drawn to work on these stories. Once we settle the finance and other aspects, I will share further information," she said.

The story of Ebong Chhad revolves around the rooftops of North Kolkata and its mysteries. Sreelekha plays a middle-aged housewife. 

In the interview, the actress stated that in addition to acting, she will concentrate on writing and production.

"Besides acting, I believe I have other talents too. I am very passionate about writing. It is about time I nurture my unexplored aptitudes," said the  BFJA Award and Anandalok Award-winning actress.

Initially, Ebong Chhad had a different producer who dropped out of the project at the last minute. That is why Sreelekha had to produce the film with her own funding.

"I loved working behind the camera. Juggling between three different roles in a single film was challenging, but very satisfying. I aspire to keep doing just that. If producers do not want to finance my films, that is okay, I will keep saving money and I will invest in making films," she said.

Unfortunately her film could not make it to the Kolkata International Film Festival, which Srelekha described as a stroke of bad luck for Kolkata. But she is hopeful that her fans in Dhaka will love it.

Sreelekha arrived in Dhaka on 15 January and will be staying here until 23 January. The actress is loving her time in Dhaka and is enjoying the local cuisines.

"I think I have gained weight in just two days," she said with a giggle.

Sreelekha Mitra

