Shakib Khan's 'Rajkumar' set to premiere on OTT platform 13 June

After much anticipation, the film "Rajkumar," starring Shakib Khan, is set to premiere on the OTT platform Bongo on 13 June.

Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan under the banner of Versatile Media, the film was initially released during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Rajkumar" marks the second collaboration of the successful 'Priyotoma' team, featuring Shakib Khan in the lead role.

The film garnered a positive response in theatres nationwide and also captivated audiences in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release.

For those who missed the theatrical release, "Rajkumar" will soon be available at their fingertips.

Bongo's Chief Content Officer, Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "'Rajkumar' performed exceptionally well during Eid. Viewers are very interested in the film, and many are eagerly waiting to watch it online. That's why both we and the producers wanted to give the audience another opportunity to watch the film. 'Rajkumar' is our Eid gift to the audience."

Produced under Arshad Adnan's Versatile Media, "Rajkumar" features an impressive cast, including Shakib Khan and American actress Courtney Coffey in the lead roles. The film also stars Tariq Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Dilara Zaman, Dr. Ejaz, Faruk Ahmed, and Irfan Mridha Shiblu.

The story revolves around a young man's journey to the United States, exploring his love and emotional connections with his family.