Shakib Khan's 'Rajkumar' set to premiere on OTT platform 13 June

Splash

UNB
02 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 03:56 pm

Related News

Shakib Khan's 'Rajkumar' set to premiere on OTT platform 13 June

UNB
02 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 03:56 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

After much anticipation, the film "Rajkumar," starring Shakib Khan, is set to premiere on the OTT platform Bongo on 13 June.

Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Arshad Adnan under the banner of Versatile Media, the film was initially released during the last Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Rajkumar" marks the second collaboration of the successful 'Priyotoma' team, featuring Shakib Khan in the lead role.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The film garnered a positive response in theatres nationwide and also captivated audiences in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a press release.

For those who missed the theatrical release, "Rajkumar" will soon be available at their fingertips.

Bongo's Chief Content Officer, Mushfiqur Rahman Manzu, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "'Rajkumar' performed exceptionally well during Eid. Viewers are very interested in the film, and many are eagerly waiting to watch it online. That's why both we and the producers wanted to give the audience another opportunity to watch the film. 'Rajkumar' is our Eid gift to the audience."

Produced under Arshad Adnan's Versatile Media, "Rajkumar" features an impressive cast, including Shakib Khan and American actress Courtney Coffey in the lead roles. The film also stars Tariq Anam Khan, Mahiya Mahi, Dilara Zaman, Dr. Ejaz, Faruk Ahmed, and Irfan Mridha Shiblu.

The story revolves around a young man's journey to the United States, exploring his love and emotional connections with his family.

 

Rajkumar / Shakib Khan / Bongo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

3h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

2h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

32m | Videos
Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

2h | Videos
CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

3h | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

4h | Videos