Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's debut web series 'Ladies and Gentlemen' now on Bongo

Acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's first web series, "Ladies and Gentlemen," is now on the digital platform.

The announcement was recently made through a first-look poster on Bongo's official Facebook page, generating excitement among fans and viewers.

"Ladies and Gentlemen" narrates the inspiring story of an ordinary Bangladeshi girl who rises to become the voice of working women in the country. Initially released on an Indian OTT platform in 2021, this marks the series' much-anticipated debut in Bangladesh.

The series is produced by renowned actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, marking her first foray into web series production. Previously, Tisha produced Farooki's first international film, "No Land's Man," which received critical acclaim.

The lead role in "Ladies and Gentlemen" is portrayed by the talented Tasnia Farin. The series also features a stellar cast including Mamunur Rashid, Afzal Hossain, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Hasan Masood, Saberi Alam, Partha Barua, Mukit Zakaria, Iresh Zaker, Maria Nur, Mostafa Monowar, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, and Chanchal Chowdhury.

Farooki's direction and Tisha's production promise a compelling viewing experience highlighting significant social themes.

The series is expected to resonate strongly with audiences, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of working women in Bangladesh, said a media release on Saturday.

"Ladies and Gentlemen" will be available for streaming on the Bongo app and website starting from 11 July.

Viewers can look forward to a captivating series that combines powerful storytelling with outstanding performances.