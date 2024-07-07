Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's debut web series 'Ladies and Gentlemen' now on Bongo

Splash

UNB
07 July, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's debut web series 'Ladies and Gentlemen' now on Bongo

UNB
07 July, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 11:49 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's first web series, "Ladies and Gentlemen," is now on the digital platform.

The announcement was recently made through a first-look poster on Bongo's official Facebook page, generating excitement among fans and viewers.

"Ladies and Gentlemen" narrates the inspiring story of an ordinary Bangladeshi girl who rises to become the voice of working women in the country. Initially released on an Indian OTT platform in 2021, this marks the series' much-anticipated debut in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The series is produced by renowned actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, marking her first foray into web series production. Previously, Tisha produced Farooki's first international film, "No Land's Man," which received critical acclaim.

The lead role in "Ladies and Gentlemen" is portrayed by the talented Tasnia Farin. The series also features a stellar cast including Mamunur Rashid, Afzal Hossain, Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Hasan Masood, Saberi Alam, Partha Barua, Mukit Zakaria, Iresh Zaker, Maria Nur, Mostafa Monowar, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, and Chanchal Chowdhury.

Farooki's direction and Tisha's production promise a compelling viewing experience highlighting significant social themes.

The series is expected to resonate strongly with audiences, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of working women in Bangladesh, said a media release on Saturday. 

"Ladies and Gentlemen" will be available for streaming on the Bongo app and website starting from 11 July.

Viewers can look forward to a captivating series that combines powerful storytelling with outstanding performances.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki / Ladies and Gentlemen / Nusarat Imrose Tisha / Bongo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

2h | Science
Nazmul Tuhin (left), the sole teacher and director of the school, lives in a small hut next to the school. Children from ethnic minority communities in Netrokona attend the school for free education. Photos: Saqlain Rizve

'Prokritir Paathshala'- A school nestled in nature

57m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

1d | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

What a new Labour government means for investing in the UK

1h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

16h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

13h | Videos
It's like a meeting of poets, literary and politicians

It's like a meeting of poets, literary and politicians

3h | Videos