Spanish tale of threatened family farm wins Berlinale's Golden Bear

Splash

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

Spanish tale of threatened family farm wins Berlinale's Golden Bear

Simon herself grew up on a peach farm in the village of Alcarras, and her film was made using amateur actors from that area whom she recruited at village fairs and coached into playing several generations of a family of smallholders

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:56 am
Director Carla Simon and producers Maria Zamora, Giovanni Pompili, Stefan Schmitz and Tono Folguera pose with the Golden Bear for Best Film for &#039;Alcarras&#039; during the awards ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Director Carla Simon and producers Maria Zamora, Giovanni Pompili, Stefan Schmitz and Tono Folguera pose with the Golden Bear for Best Film for 'Alcarras' during the awards ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Spanish director Carla Simon's film "Alcarras," which explores the divisions ripped into a close-knit family of Catalan farmers when they face eviction from their ancestral plot, won the Berlin Film Festival's top prize on Wednesday.

Simon herself grew up on a peach farm in the village of Alcarras, and her film was made using amateur actors from that area whom she recruited at village fairs and coached into playing several generations of a family of smallholders.

Announcing the best film award, the festival's first since returning to in-person screenings after last year's coronavirus-enforced break, jury president M. Night Shyamalan praised her skill in marshalling powerful performances from a cast that ranged from child actors to people in their 80s.

"This is really amazing because it is a small story about farmers and my family of farmers and a small village, and it's so local so it feels so well that it will travel," Simon said afterwards on the red carpet, celebrating the global attention she hopes her film will receive thanks to the prize.

Director Carla Simon reacts as she receives Golden Bear for Best Film for &#039;Alcarras&#039; during the awards ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Director Carla Simon reacts as she receives Golden Bear for Best Film for 'Alcarras' during the awards ceremony of the 72nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters

She described her film as a study of intergenerational tensions and how they and other fissures can be deepened by the trauma of seeing the death of a way of life once thought eternal.

During an emotional ceremony in which several winners dedicated awards to friends who had died of COVID-19, the best documentary award went to "Myanmar Diaries," a documentary shot by 10 anonymous filmmakers whose footage was smuggled out and stitched into a portrait of life in Myanmar since last year's coup.

Amid tensions and shuttle diplomacy centering on Russia's intentions toward Ukraine, some awards did reflect the Berlinale's traditional role as a political festival, set up in the 1950s in a divided city on the front lines of the Cold War.

The best short film was awarded to recent graduate Anastasia Veber's "Trap", a 20-minute portrait of the lives of young adults in Russia who party the nights away, chasing hedonism and trying to evade police checks.

"Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush," an account of Kurnaz's struggle to get her son returned to Germany from the U.S. prison camp in Guantanamo Bay, won awards for best screenplay and best lead performance, which went to German-Turkish comedian Meltem Kaptan for her portrayal of the mother who bends the world to her will through the sheer power of love. 

Alcarras / Berlinale / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

53m | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

2h | Pursuit
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

2h | Panorama
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

14h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

16h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

16h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work