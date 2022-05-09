Is Sonakshi Sinha Engaged?

Flaunting a chunky engagement ring in her photos, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can’t wait to share it with YOUUUU”

Sonakshi Sinha flaunts engagement ring in a new Instagram post. Photo: Collected
Sonakshi Sinha flaunts engagement ring in a new Instagram post. Photo: Collected

Bollywood Actor Sonakshi Sinha flaunts a chunky engagement ring in a new Instagram post.

Showing of a dazzling ring on her finger, the actor captioned the post "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and I can't wait to share it with YOUUUU"

"Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!," she added.

Sonakshi's post was soon flooded with love and speculations of her engagement.

However, due to the mention of 'So EZ' in her caption, a few netizens wonder if the post is a publicity gimmick for her latest project or endorsement.

Earlier, there were rumours that Sonakshi Sinha is dating Zaheer Iqbal. However, the actor laughed off the rumour and said "Zaheed is like my best friend."

