Sonakshi Sinha joins a conversation with Chris Hemsworth

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 01:53 pm

Sonakshi Sinha joins a conversation with Chris Hemsworth

During a chat with a global wellness brand, Sonakshi and Chris were asked a series of rapid-fire questions

Sonakshi Sinha and Chris Hemsworth. Photo: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha and Chris Hemsworth. Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha engages in a conversation with Hollywood star Chris Hemswoth while promoting a leading wellness brand. 

During a chat with a global wellness brand, Sonakshi and Chris were asked a series of rapid-fire questions.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the conversation clip on her instagram account. 

Replying to the first question about a hobby that she picked up last year, Sonakshi Sinha gave it a thought and said, "Embroidery." Chris Hemsworth raised his eyebrow and said, "Wow." Sonakshi laughed and said, "Yeah." Replying to the question, Chris said scuba diving as his answer and Sonakshi added, "Nice".

Talking about her favourite vacation destination, Sonakshi said the Maldives while Chris said, Costa Rica. On asked about their favourite co-stars, Chris replied, "It'll offend a few of them by not saying (their names)" and then named Cate Blanchett. Sonakshi said, "I love her." She then picked Akshay Kumar as her favourite co-star. 

When asked whether they stay away from things or people, Sonakshi said "definitely people" which made Chris laugh. Replying to the question, Chris said, "Deadly snakes. Deadly snakes. Definitely gonna keep a distance." Sonakshi said, "Good choice."

When asked about the one thing that will always be on their breakfast table, Sonakshi said, "Eggs." Chris replied "water" and then continued, "I was trying to get in the factual kind of thing. I love eggs but water would definitely be there. But if you ask my favourite breakfast I would say a nice vegetable omelette and pancakes and baked beans and banana smoothie." Sonakshi laughed and said, "So basically a buffet, you want a breakfast buffet."

During the chat, Chris also recalled the time when he came to India for the shoot of Extraction. He said, "I love the people, I love the food, it was a very warm and welcoming atmosphere over there. We had thousands of people turning up to watch our shooting and cheering at the end of every take. It was like being on a stage somewhere. It was a very unique special experience, one I hold very close to my heart and always will." Sonakshi said, "India loves you, Chris." he replied, "I love India."

Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL alongside actor Huma Qureshi. The film talks about body positivity and women championing each other. The upcoming film is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film is set to release in the summer of this year.

