Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot, shares wedding pictures

Splash

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:59 am

Related News

Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot, shares wedding pictures

Hindustan Times
24 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 11:59 am
The couple shared their first pictures together after the civil ceremony in Mumbai on 23 June.
The couple shared their first pictures together after the civil ceremony in Mumbai on 23 June.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are officially married! The couple took to Instagram on 23 June to share sweet pictures from their ceremony and give fans an insight into their love story.

The couple has been dating for 7 years now and what's even sweeter is that they fell in love on this very day years ago.

Sonakshi and Zaheer shared a joint post on their Instagram of pictures from their wedding ceremony. Dressed in matching ivory clothes, the couple looked happy as they hugged each other, with Zaheer even kissing Sonakshi's hand in a sweet moment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One of the pictures also sees Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer's father looking ecstatic as the couple make it official. What's more, the tight-lipped couple revealed it all about how they fell in love. The decor also seems to be in tune with their outfits, with pastel flowers surrounding them.

Their post reads, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife." They added, "Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi (infinity emoji) Zaheer. 23.06.2024."

 

Sonakshi Sinha / Sonakshi Sinha wedding / celebrity wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

3h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the twenty-First century

2h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

3h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

Yellow-bellied sea snake found in Kuakata beach again

53m | Videos
Who is Trump's biggest financier?

Who is Trump's biggest financier?

2h | Videos
India is returning to natural agriculture to protect the environment and soil

India is returning to natural agriculture to protect the environment and soil

4h | Videos
Pritilata's memorable European club is now in a dilapidated condition

Pritilata's memorable European club is now in a dilapidated condition

5h | Videos