Sisimpur wins KidScreen Award 2022

Sisimpur, a popular children's show that was created for Bangladeshi youth, has won the acclaimed KidScreen Award for its 13th season. Sisimpur won the award in the 'Best Mixed Media Series' category, beating out all other child oriented shows and content.

The KidScreen Awards honours the best shows in various categories, including, best series, animated films, live action etc. that fall within the G-PG category. Sisimpur was awarded the distinction of being the best children's programme and the third most popular programme overall in a survey conducted by the BBC World Service Trust in 2010

The 14th Kidscreen Awards was held at a grand event in Miami, USA on 20 July. Netflix, Cartoon Network, BBC, Warner Bros. Animation, Fox Media, Nickelodeon, PBS Kids, DreamWorks Animation, some of the world's most famous production companies participated in the awards ceremony this year.

Sisimpur is the Bangladeshi version of the world-famous television programme Sesame Street. The show has been airing since 2005 with the aim of making education accessible and enjoyable for Bangladeshi children.