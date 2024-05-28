Sisimpur wins internationally acclaimed Telly Awards for 'Introducing Julia'

Sisimpur, the popular children's programme for Bangladeshi children won the internationally acclaimed 45th Telly Awards under the category of "Television – DEI: Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion" for its introduction of a new character "Julia" who has autism in season 15.

The character uses Bangla sign language to communicate.

Since 1979, the acclaimed Telly Awards has honoured the best work in the video medium and evolved to include a wide range of other multimedia, recognising winners from around the world for contributing to positive change in society and the world through meaningful work in visual platforms.

Sisimpur was among the winners selected from 13,000 submissions from 50 countries, reads a press release.

In addition to Sisimpur, other world-renowned organisations that received awards this year included: The Newsweek, LinkedIn, Al Jazeera, Disney, Pepsi Foundation, NBC Television, National Geographic, Sky News, NASA Television, Clinton Foundation, Walmart, and Warner Bros.

In expressing his excitement for Sisimpur being awarded the Silver Telly Award, the Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh (SWB) and Chief of Party of USAID's Promoting Education for Early Learners project/Sisimpur project, Mohammad Shah Alam said, "This is undoubtedly a great achievement for the Bangladesh media industry and everyone involved with the programme."

"Telly Awards is a very prestigious award. I believe this is a matter of great pride for the Sesame Workshop Bangladesh team and Bangladesh for winning such an award on a global platform. It will inspire us further to continue doing the important work that we focus on DEI. Our 19 years of endeavour to help children grow smarter, stronger, and kinder through creating and distributing content essential for the development and education of young children of our country," he added.

Other awards Sisimpur has received include The Anthem Award in 2024, the Kidscreen Award in 2022, and the BBC World Service Trust in 2010 for the best children's show and third most popular show in overall categories. Since its premiere in 2005, Sisimpur has received generous support and technical guidance from USAID/Bangladesh.