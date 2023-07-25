Tisha with Sisimpur’s Halum on World Tiger Day

On the occasion of World Tiger Day, 29 July, Sisimpur has initiated a special campaign to raise awareness about the importance of tiger conservation, in collaboration with Unesco Dhaka, IUCN and the Asia Foundation.

Sisimpur made an awareness-raising video called "Shobar priyo Baagh, Baagh ra bhalo thak." In the video, Nusrat Imrose Tisha took part alongside Sisimpur's puppet-tiger Halum.

Tisha and Halum engage in storytelling, discussions, and questions related to tigers and the importance of tigers in nature and why it is necessary to love and protect them.

The video will be broadcasted on various channels, including Sisimpur's YouTube channel, on World Tiger Day, 29 July. Additionally, a quiz has been organised for children on Sisimpur's Facebook page.

