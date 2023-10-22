Shokh's drama-tic return as COOK

Once a regular under the spotlight, model and actress Anika Kabir Shokh is finally making a return to the television screens after a considerable hiatus with the single drama 'Cook.' Directed by Maidul Rakib, the shooting of 'Cook' culminated yesterday.

"I could not spare much time for strenuous acting gigs due to my newborn daughter. However, when I receive a good script, I put my heart and soul into the role and it was nothing different for 'Cook.' The moment I read the script, I knew I could do this," said Shokh in regards to her upcoming drama.

In addition to her acting endeavours, Shokh has been appearing regularly on stage shows recently. Not long ago, she presented a dance performance in one such stage show. So far, she has acted in two films: 'Bolo Na Tumi Amar' where Shakib Khan was her co-star and 'Olpo Olpo Premer Golpo.'