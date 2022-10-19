Sajal to star in new drama series 'Nayok er Naam Kobi'

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 10:06 am

Abdun Nur Sajal. Photo: Courtesy
Abdun Nur Sajal. Photo: Courtesy

Popular model and actor Abdun Nur Sajal will be starring in a new drama series 'Nayok er Naam Kobi'. 

Written by Imdadul Haque Milon and directed by Lutfar Rahman Robin, filming for the series began on 16 October at various locations in Tejgaon, Dhaka, and will feature 26 episodes. 

The series will air on Bangladesh Television (BTV) soon. However a release date or details about the plot has not been revealed at the time of writing. 

Sajal will be starring as the protagonist of the show, a man who belongs to a wealthy family. He travels and enjoys writing poetry.

"Imdadul Haque Milon is one of my favourites! It's an honour to play the hero of his story. It was the quality of script that lured me in. I hope viewers will enjoy it," said Sajal to The Business Standard. 

