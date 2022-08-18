Damal drops first trailer

Actor Bidya Sinha Mim claimed that her upcoming film 'Damal' is going to create history. While it is a matter better left to be tested only after the film's theatrical release on 28 October, we can all agree on this point that the flick's trailer, dropped Tuesday evening, has taken the virtual world by storm.

Not many Bangladeshi film trailers in the bygone years have been able to give the audiences goosebumps to an extent as massive as this one. By the look of the audience reactions in just the very first hour, we can assume Damal is also going to become super-hyped by the time it hits the cinema halls.

Damal is directed by Raihan Rafi, who has already won the hearts of millions by his three previous big-screen releases in the form of 'Poramon 2', 'Dohon' and 'Poran'. The latter is still going super strong since its release during the last Eid, making Rafi one of the most successful as well as consistent Bangladeshi commercial filmmakers of recent times.

The story of Damal, penned by Faridur Reza Sagar, is said to be based on true events and "untold history," for it will revolve around two football teams from different eras: the legendary Shadhin Bangla Football Team and a similar team from the present.

The voice-over in the less-than-two-minute trailer quite justifiably complements the eye-catching cinematography of the movie. In one word, it is breathtaking.

Though the trailer does not give away the entirety of the story, we can still get the essence of the theme Damal is based upon: One has to keep fighting until their last breath to achieve victory, be it in a real-life fight or in a game of football.

Damal is set to be the second major Bangladeshi film – after 'Jaago' (2010), directed by Khijir Hayat Khan – to be considered as a sports drama. Interesting enough, 'Jaago' was also said to be inspired by the Shadhin Bangla Football Team, who played a vital role during the Liberation War (1971) by raising funds through charity matches and encouraging the morale of the freedom fighters.

Just days ago, the football world was enthralled by Lionel Messi's bicycle-kick to find the back of the net for PSG, and in the trailer of Damal we can see the dramatic representation of one such kick to the goal, which is brilliantly portrayed with an able montage.

The last scene in the trailer indicates the presence of some gross violence, but one can only hope such elements are kept to a minimum in the movie.

The typography of Damal, with a combination of red and green, does not seem to be pleasing to the eyes either. Hopefully the poster designers will have second thoughts in this regard.

The colour grading of the movie is also something that has room for improvement. The editing of the entire movie too should be as crisp as the trailer, otherwise the film-length could be in danger of being dragged too long.

While we expect Damal to create history in the non-existent box-office of Dhallywood, we also expect it to not create chaos by including a concocted history in its narrative.

Apart from Mim, Damal stars Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi in the pivotal roles.