Star-studded film 'Damal' to get theatrical release on 28 October

After releasing "Poran" this Eid-Ul Adha, which is still going strong at theatres, director Raihan Rafi is gearing up to drop "Damal" on 28 October.

The star-studded film features Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi.

"My upcoming film 'Damal' will hit theatres on 28 October. I assume, "Poran" will run in theatres till October," Raihan Rafi told a local media.

"Damal is a dream project for me. My film "Dohon" broke the record of "Poramon 2". While "Poran" broke the records of both "Dohon" and "Poramon 2"

"I believe "Damal" will keep up legacy and break all the records of my previous films," he added.

"Damal" which is set to be Raihan Rafi's first film on liberation war revolves around members of the Independent Bangla football team who spend their earned money for the independence of the country.

The film is expected to unearth unknown stories of the liberation war.

Raihan Rafi and Nazim Uddoula have co-written the screenplay of the film. while the Managing director of Impress Telefilm, Faridur Reza Chowdhury, provided the story of the film.