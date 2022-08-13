Star-studded film 'Damal' to get theatrical release on 28 October

Splash

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

Star-studded film 'Damal' to get theatrical release on 28 October

The star-studded film features Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 03:08 pm
Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Mim, Shahnaz Sumi and Sariful Razz. Photo: Collected
Siam Ahmed, Bidya Sinha Mim, Shahnaz Sumi and Sariful Razz. Photo: Collected

After releasing "Poran" this Eid-Ul Adha, which is still going strong at theatres, director Raihan Rafi is gearing up to drop "Damal" on 28 October. 

The star-studded film features Bidya Sinha Mim, Siam Ahmed, Sariful Razz and Shahnaz Sumi. 

"My upcoming film 'Damal' will hit theatres on 28 October. I assume, "Poran" will run in theatres till October," Raihan Rafi told a local media. 

"Damal is a dream project for me. My film "Dohon" broke the record of "Poramon 2". While "Poran" broke the records of both "Dohon" and "Poramon 2"

"I believe "Damal" will keep up legacy and break all the records of my previous films," he added. 

"Damal" which is set to be Raihan Rafi's first film on liberation war revolves around members of the Independent Bangla football team who spend their earned money for the independence of the country. 

The film is expected to unearth unknown stories of the liberation war. 

Raihan Rafi and Nazim Uddoula have co-written the screenplay of the film. while the Managing director of Impress Telefilm, Faridur Reza Chowdhury, provided the story of the film.

Damal / Siam Ahmed / Raihan Rafi / Sariful Razz / Bidya Sinha Mim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

4h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

7h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

Who will clean 'space garbage'?

22m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why you should update your Apple devices and ensure security

5h | Videos
Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

Birds under increasing threat from plastic waste

5h | Videos
Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

Rainwater no longer safe to drink anywhere on Earth

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system