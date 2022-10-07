Second ‘Damal’ song to premiere today

A new original song for the upcoming feature film 'Damal' is set to premiere today at 7pm on the official YouTube channel of Jaaz Multimedia, the film's distributor.

Titled 'Ami Durjoy', a video promo for the song released earlier shows the film's protagonist Durjoy (Siam Ahmed) playing and practising football as he grows up to become a footballer.

'Damal' will be director Raihan Rafi's first film on the liberation war and revolves around members of the Independent Bangla Football Team who spend their money earned by playing football for the independence struggle of Bangladesh.

Another video song from 'Damal', titled 'Ghur Ghur Poka' was earlier released on Jaaz Multimedia's YouTube channel.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 28 October.

