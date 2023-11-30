Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first official wedding pics

Splash

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 01:17 pm

Related News

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first official wedding pics

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal

Hindustan Times
30 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 01:17 pm
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram&#039;s traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Photo: Facebook
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Photo: Facebook

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday. 

Randeep dressed in white, and was surrounded by his family and relatives. While another video from the wedding ceremony has Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride.

Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It is ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, along with their families, visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort earlier.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience the Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

 

Randeep Hooda / Lin Laishram / Celebrity couple

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

4h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'? Reclaiming Bangladesh’s rivers prove difficult for crocodilians

5h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

First transatlantic flight using 100% green fuels to take off

1h | TBS Stories
Is behind the crisis is geopolitical instability and elections?

Is behind the crisis is geopolitical instability and elections?

1h | TBS Economy
Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

15h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

18h | TBS World