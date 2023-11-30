Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram share first official wedding pics

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on Wednesday.

Randeep dressed in white, and was surrounded by his family and relatives. While another video from the wedding ceremony has Lin dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride.

Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It is ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

Wedding rituals took place at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal as actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony here.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, along with their families, visited Relief Camp at Moirang Lamkhai and Sendra Tourist Resort earlier.

During an interaction with a media person, Randeep talked about his love story with Lin Laishram and how he is excited to experience the Manipuri tradition.

He said, "Feels very good. I felt that it was only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition. However, I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So, that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here."

Randeep added, "I hope I don't make any mistakes. And we have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture and all that for a long time. I am looking forward to it and hope that all goes well. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange. We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in the theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."